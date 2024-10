Mitchell closed with 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 110-104 victory over the Knicks.

The Cavs are off to a hot start to begin the Kenny Atkinson era in Cleveland, and it's business as usual for Mitchell. He's converting 50 percent of his shots and averaging a solid 23.8 points per game during a brilliant 4-0 stint.