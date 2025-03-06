Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Goes for 26 points Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Mitchell ended Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Heat with 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers in a game that turned out to be closer than initially predicted, and the star guard continues to step up right when the team needs him the most. This was Mitchell's sixth outing with 25-plus points across the seven he's played since the All-Star break. He's averaging 27.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in that span.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now