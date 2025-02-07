Donovan Mitchell News: Good to go Friday

Mitchell (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against Washington, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell will return to game action after missing Wednesday's win over Detroit due to a right shoulder contusion. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 24.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest. He has shot 51.8 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from downtown in that five-game span.