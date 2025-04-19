Donovan Mitchell News: Good to go Sunday

Mitchell (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Game 1 against the Heat on Sunday.

Mitchell was held out of the Cavaliers' last four games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday's postseason opener. Mitchell finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 31.4 minutes per game while shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range.