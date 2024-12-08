Donovan Mitchell News: Held in check in loss

Mitchell ended Sunday's 122-113 loss to Miami with 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Mitchell was held in check by the Heat on Sunday, with his 12 points being just two shy of his season-low mark of 10 points set during a Nov. 20 rout of the injury-riddled Pelicans. The superstar guard has been up and down over his last nine games, but he's still averaging a strong 21.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.8 three-pointers while shooting 41.5 percent from deep across this span. Up next for Mitchell is a chance to bounce back in a favorable matchup at home Friday against the Wizards, who rank last in the league in defensive efficiency rating (118.8).