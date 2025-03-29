Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Impressive outing not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 9:39am

Mitchell closed with 38 points (12-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 133-122 loss to the Pistons.

Mitchell delivered his best scoring output since Feb. 28, when he delivered 41 points in a win over the Celtics, but this time, his efforts weren't enough to lift the Cavaliers to victory. The star guard has been feeling the effects of a grueling regular season, and while he continues to play at a high level, his numbers have dipped a little of late. He's been averaging 22.4 points per game since the beginning of March, compared to his 24.0 points per contest throughout the entire campaign.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now