Donovan Mitchell News: Impressive outing not enough
Mitchell closed with 38 points (12-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 133-122 loss to the Pistons.
Mitchell delivered his best scoring output since Feb. 28, when he delivered 41 points in a win over the Celtics, but this time, his efforts weren't enough to lift the Cavaliers to victory. The star guard has been feeling the effects of a grueling regular season, and while he continues to play at a high level, his numbers have dipped a little of late. He's been averaging 22.4 points per game since the beginning of March, compared to his 24.0 points per contest throughout the entire campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now