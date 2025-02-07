Donovan Mitchell News: Leader in scoring in return
Mitchell closed Friday's 134-124 win over the Wizards with 33 points (12-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals over 34 minutes.
Mitchell returned Friday after missing Cleveland's previous game due to a right shoulder contusion, going on to lead the Cavaliers offensively with a team-best scoring total and a team-high-tying assist mark in a winning effort. Mitchell has surpassed the 30-point mark in 16 contests this year, including in three of his last five outings. He has tallied at least 30 points and five assists on 10 occurrences.
