Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Leader in scoring in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Mitchell closed Friday's 134-124 win over the Wizards with 33 points (12-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals over 34 minutes.

Mitchell returned Friday after missing Cleveland's previous game due to a right shoulder contusion, going on to lead the Cavaliers offensively with a team-best scoring total and a team-high-tying assist mark in a winning effort. Mitchell has surpassed the 30-point mark in 16 contests this year, including in three of his last five outings. He has tallied at least 30 points and five assists on 10 occurrences.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
