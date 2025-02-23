Donovan Mitchell News: Leads all scorers with 33 points

Mitchell closed Sunday's 129-123 win over Memphis with 33 points (11-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-11 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes.

With backcourt mate Darius Garland (hip) out Sunday, Mitchell took over as Cleveland's clear-cut primary ball handler and submitted his 17th game of the year with at least 30 points. Over his last seven outings, Mitchell has averaged 27.7 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes. If Garland remains sidelined for Tuesday's tilt against the Magic, Mitchell should have the keys to the Cavaliers' offense all to himself once again.