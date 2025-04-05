Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Leads charge in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Mitchell supplied a game-high 26 points (8-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over the Spurs.

The 28-year-old guard appears to be back in All-Star form. Mitchell has scored at least 24 points in five straight games, averaging 28.0 points, 7.2 assists, 6.8 boards, 3.6 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch as the Cavs close in on securing the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now