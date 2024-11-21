Donovan Mitchell News: Muted production in blowout victory

Mitchell chipped in 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 win over the Pelicans.

Mitchell didn't suffer any injury during Wednesday's contest but played a season-low 20 minutes due to the game being out of hand. Still, the 28-year-old guard is off to a great start to the season, shooting 46.5 percent and 40.1 percent on 8.9 three-point attempts per contest.