Donovan Mitchell News: Nails go-ahaad jumper for win

Mitchell ended Saturday's 114-113 victory over the Bucks with 30 points (11-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes.

The Cavs leaped to 7-0 following Mitchell's team-leading performance. Coach Kenny Atkinson is letting Mitchell take every shot possible, and it's resulting in massive dividends. The veteran guard is one of the hottest players in the league right now, and he posted 30 points despite some inaccuracy with his mid-range shot.