Donovan Mitchell News: Notches 38 points in win
Mitchell accumulated 38 points (16-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 win over the Pacers.
This was Mitchell's seventh game of the campaign with at least 38 points as the Cavaliers improved to 49-29 on the season. Over his last seven games, he's been a second-round value in nine-category formats with 26.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes per contest.
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