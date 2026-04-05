Donovan Mitchell News: Notches 38 points in win

Mitchell accumulated 38 points (16-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 win over the Pacers.

This was Mitchell's seventh game of the campaign with at least 38 points as the Cavaliers improved to 49-29 on the season. Over his last seven games, he's been a second-round value in nine-category formats with 26.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes per contest.