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Donovan Mitchell News: Offensive struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Mitchell provided 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 win over the Raptors in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mitchell scored no more than 20 points for the third straight game, as he continues to deal with some inefficiencies on the offensive end. During that three-game span, he has averaged 18.0 points on 35.1 percent shooting from the field, well below his season average of 48.0 percent. Cleveland now leads the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Friday in Toronto.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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