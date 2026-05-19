Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Paces Cleveland in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 8:18pm

Mitchell finished Tuesday's 115-104 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six steals, five rebounds, three assists and one block across 41 minutes.

Mitchell turned in an extremely efficient performance and scored 26 points through the first three quarters. However, the star guard struggled late, scoring just three points while shooting 1-for-6 from the field between the fourth quarter and overtime. With Mitchell and James Harden both unable to deliver offensively down the stretch, the Knicks erased a 22-point deficit in the final 7:52 of the fourth before completing their stunning comeback in overtime. Despite the late-game struggles, Mitchell still led the Cavaliers in points and chipped in a game- and career-high six steals. He'll look to stay highly productive in Game 2 on Wednesday as the Cavaliers aim to steal a win at Madison Square Garden.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 17
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago