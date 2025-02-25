Donovan Mitchell News: Plays 23 minutes in blowout victory

Mitchell posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 122-82 victory over the Magic.

Mitchell received limited minutes Tuesday, scoring fewer than 12 points for the first time since Jan. 16, as the Cavaliers turned a healthy lead in the first half into a blowout win by the final buzzer. Mitchell did struggle from three-point range, though he is still on pace to shoot a career-high 39.5 percent from downtown through 55 regular-season outings.