Donovan Mitchell News: Poor shooting display

Mitchell had 11 points (3-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-122 victory over the Thunder.

Mitchell surpassed his season-worst scoring output by just one point Wednesday, and this was one of his worst outings of the campaign from an efficiency perspective. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly worried due to Mitchell's woeful outing, though, as he's expected to remain the go-to option for the Cavaliers on the offensive end of the court as long as he remains healthy.