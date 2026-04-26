Donovan Mitchell News: Poor shooting in Game 4 loss

Mitchell logged 20 points (6-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mitchell once again struggled from the field during Sunday's loss, missing 10 of his 12 shot attempts from within the arc and nine of his 13 field-goal attempts in the second half. He averaged 31.0 points a game across the first two games of the series, but that number dropped to 17.5 points across Games 3 and 4, going 13-for-40 (32.5 percent) from the field in that span. The series will shift back to Cleveland for Game 5 on Wednesday.