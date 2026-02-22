Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Pops for 20 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Mitchell closed Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City with 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes.

Three different Cavaliers tied for the team lead in scoring with 20 points, as Mitchell reached that mark for the sixth time in eight February contests. On the month, the All-Star guard is averaging 26.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.0 steals and 2.0 threes.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
