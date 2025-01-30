Donovan Mitchell News: Pours in 34 points in victory

Mitchell registered 34 points (14-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 victory over the Heat.

Mitchell posted a game-high 34 points, sinking five or more triples for the 13th time across 45 regular-season appearances. Moreover, the superstar recorded his 22nd outing with multiple swipes. Mitchell has scored 33-plus points in six of his last 10 matchups, and he has averaged 27.5 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 31.3 minutes per game in that 10-game span.