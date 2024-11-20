Donovan Mitchell News: Pours in 35 in Boston

Mitchell totaled 35 points (13-29 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 loss to the Celtics.

The veteran guard couldn't stop Cleveland from taking its first loss of the season, but Mitchell still scored more than 30 points for the third time in his last four games. He's drained multiple three-pointers in 13 straight contests, averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 boards, 4.1 threes, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over that stretch.