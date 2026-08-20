Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Prepping for first full year with Harden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 11:54am

Mitchell will be sharing the backcourt with James Harden again this season after the latter re-signed with Cleveland.

Harden may soak up more usage than Mitchell's previous backcourt partner, Darius Garland, but Mitchell didn't see a notable drop-off in fantasy value with Harden in the fray following last year's trade deadline. Mitchell averaged 26.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 22 regular-season appearances with Harden in 2025-26, keeping him squarely in conversations as an elite fantasy asset.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Central Division Preview: Draft Targets & Outlook
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Central Division Preview: Draft Targets & Outlook
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA Draft Pick Value: What Every First-Round Pick Is Really Worth, Pick by Pick
NBA
NBA Draft Pick Value: What Every First-Round Pick Is Really Worth, Pick by Pick
Author Image
Thomas Leary
59 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, May 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
87 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
87 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
89 days ago