Donovan Mitchell News: Prepping for first full year with Harden

Mitchell will be sharing the backcourt with James Harden again this season after the latter re-signed with Cleveland.

Harden may soak up more usage than Mitchell's previous backcourt partner, Darius Garland, but Mitchell didn't see a notable drop-off in fantasy value with Harden in the fray following last year's trade deadline. Mitchell averaged 26.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 22 regular-season appearances with Harden in 2025-26, keeping him squarely in conversations as an elite fantasy asset.