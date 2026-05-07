Donovan Mitchell News: Puts up 31 points in loss
Mitchell collected 31 points (11-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 o the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Mitchell paced the Cavs in the scoring department, though he was much too inefficient to lead the team to a victory, needing 24 field-goal attempts to reach the 30-point threshold. He's had a solid start to the series, but he'll likely need more help from key contributors such as James Harden, who was held to 10 points and committed four turnovers in Thursday's loss.
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