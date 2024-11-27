Donovan Mitchell News: Reaches 30-point mark

Mitchell closed with 30 points (10-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 loss to Atlanta.

Mitchell turned in a below-average shooting night by his standards, but it didn't prevent him from reaching the 30-point threshold. He also posted his best passing performance since Nov. 13 after tallying only six total assists over his previous three appearances. The Louisville product is averaging 27.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games.