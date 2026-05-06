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Donovan Mitchell News: Remains consistent in postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:14am

Mitchell registered 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to Detroit in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell put up 20 points in his third consecutive game, reaching the 15-point mark for the eighth time in as many postseason contests. Overall, the superstar guard has averaged 23.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 35.1 minutes per game during the 2026 playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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