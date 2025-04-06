Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Returns Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 5:03pm

Mitchell (ankle) returned to the court with 3:02 remaining during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Kings, Nate Ulrich of USA Today reports.

Mitchell limped back to the locker room after stepping on an opposing player's foot and sustaining a left ankle injury. However, the star shooting guard was seen warming up on an exercise bike and later returned to game action. There's no indication Mitchell will be limited the rest of the way.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
