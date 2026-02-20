Donovan Mitchell News: Scores 17 points in 21 minutes

Mitchell ended Thursday's 112-84 win over the Nets with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes.

Mitchell's 17 points is well below his season average (28.8), but still a game-high in Cleveland's blowout win over the Nets. The All-Star guard played only 21 minutes as his team led comfortably throughout. That extra rest will come in handy as the Cavaliers face Charlotte next on the second leg of a back-to-back set.