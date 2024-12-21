Donovan Mitchell News: Scores 19 points Saturday
Mitchell registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-99 win over the 76ers.
Mitchell exited the game a few times due to an undisclosed injury and didn't look at his best at times. Even though he posted a solid stat line, it was a bit below his regular standards, and the fact that Mitchell has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests can be considered a bit concerning. He's still averaging 21.7 points per game in nine December contests, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned with Mitchell's slight drop in form.
