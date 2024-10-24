Donovan Mitchell News: Scores 21 points in win Wednesday

Mitchell supplied 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 136-106 victory over Toronto.

Mitchell finished as the Cavaliers' second-highest scorer in this blowout win behind Evan Mobley, who posted 25 points across 27 minutes, but Mitchell still delivered an excellent fantasy stat line since he found a way to contribute multiple tallies in four of the five major categories. Mobley might lead the Cavaliers in scoring from time to time, as he figures to have a bigger role on offense in 2024-25, but Mitchell should remain as the team's go-to player. If he stays healthy, he should be one of the guards with the highest fantasy floor in The Association.