Donovan Mitchell News: Scores 23 points in loss
Mitchell closed Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes.
Mitchell, who entered Game 3 converting 85.5 percent of his free throw attempts, wound up missing four of his six shots at the line Saturday night in another deflating loss to the Knicks. The Cavs are now staring at a 0-3 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals, a deficit no team in NBA history has ever overcome.
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