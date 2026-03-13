Donovan Mitchell News: Scores 24 points with eight assists

Mitchell registered 24 points (11-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 138-105 win over the Mavericks.

Mitchell busted out of his shooting funk by staying aggressive and relentlessly attacking the paint, and the Mavs had no answers for him. Since James Harden joined the team, Mitchell has averaged 25.9 points, 5.5 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.7 steals per game.