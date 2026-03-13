Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Scores 24 points with eight assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Mitchell registered 24 points (11-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 138-105 win over the Mavericks.

Mitchell busted out of his shooting funk by staying aggressive and relentlessly attacking the paint, and the Mavs had no answers for him. Since James Harden joined the team, Mitchell has averaged 25.9 points, 5.5 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.7 steals per game.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago