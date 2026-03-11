Donovan Mitchell News: Scores 25 points with five dimes

Mitchell supplied 25 points (9-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Magic.

Mitchell has been in a bit of a shooting slump over the past two games, going 13-for-35 from the floor, but the counting stats have remained solid. The Cavs have a two-game series coming up against the Mavs, who rank 23rd in defensive efficiency, so Mitchell will have a good chance of busting out of his mini-funk Friday.