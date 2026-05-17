Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Scores 26 in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 8:40pm

Mitchell posted 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, one steal and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's Game 7 win over the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell posted game highs in scoring and assists Sunday, helping power Cleveland to a Game 7 victory and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. After the Cavaliers built a sizable 17-point halftime lead, Mitchell made sure Detroit never seriously threatened in the second half, erupting for 15 points in the third quarter to maintain momentum. His all-around offensive command stood out just as much as the scoring, as his game-high assist tally was achieved without a turnover.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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