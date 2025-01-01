Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Scores 26 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 9:25am

Mitchell ended Tuesday's 122-110 victory over the Lakers with 26 points (8-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes.

Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers in scoring and was particularly efficient from beyond the arc. The star guard capped the calendar year on a strong note and reached the 20-point mark in his last four outings, averaging 26.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in that span.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
