Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Scores team-high 26 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Mitchell finished with 26 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 win over the Nets.

Mitchell didn't have his best shooting performance Thursday, but he plowed through those struggles and still finished with a solid offensive showing. Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five outings, though that kind of output is the floor fantasy managers could expect from the star guard.

