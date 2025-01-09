Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Sitting out against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 11:41am

Mitchell won't play in Thursday's game versus the Raptors due to rest purposes.

After logging 35 minutes against the Thunder on Wednesday, Mitchell will sit out the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back Thursday. Caris LeVert and Max Strus will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Indiana.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
