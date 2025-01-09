Donovan Mitchell News: Sitting out against Toronto
Mitchell won't play in Thursday's game versus the Raptors due to rest purposes.
After logging 35 minutes against the Thunder on Wednesday, Mitchell will sit out the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back Thursday. Caris LeVert and Max Strus will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Indiana.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now