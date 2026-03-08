Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Strikes for 30 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Mitchell amassed 30 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.

The 30 points led all scorers on the afternoon, but only two other Cavs even scored in double digits. It was a strong return for Mitchell after he'd missed the prior four games due to a groin strain, and he's hit for 30-plus points in eight of his last 15 contests dating back to Jan. 23, averaging 27.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.7 steals over that span.

