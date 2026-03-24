Donovan Mitchell News: Strikes for 42 points in victory
Mitchell tallied 42 points (14-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 win over the Magic.
Mitchell did the majority of his damage as a scorer Tuesday, leading the Cavs in the scoring column and reaching the 40-point threshold for the fifth time this season. The 29-year-old posted an efficient shooting line by drilling 63.6 percent of his tries from the field while enjoying a perfect night from the charity stripe. Mitchell is now averaging 27.2 points over his last six appearances.
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