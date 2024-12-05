Donovan Mitchell News: Strong from deep as top scorer

Mitchell contributed 28 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 victory over Denver.

Mitchell did a little bit of everything for Cleveland in Thursday's high-scoring contest, taking the game over offensively while leading all players in scoring and threes made to go along with a team-high-tying assist total. Mitchell, who also led the team with a pair of blocks, has connected on at least five threes in seven contests while scoring at least 25 points on 11 occasions.