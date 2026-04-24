Donovan Mitchell News: Struggles in Game 3
Mitchell produced 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Mitchell and James Harden had their fair share of struggles in Game 3 as the duo combined for 33 points. Mitchell will look to bounce back after averaging 31.0 points in his previous two contests against Toronto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Thursday, April 23Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 186 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More