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Donovan Mitchell News: Struggles in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Mitchell produced 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mitchell and James Harden had their fair share of struggles in Game 3 as the duo combined for 33 points. Mitchell will look to bounce back after averaging 31.0 points in his previous two contests against Toronto.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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