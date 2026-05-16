Donovan Mitchell News: Struggles in second half of Game 6
Mitchell posted 18 points (6-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 115-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Mitchell paced the Cavaliers in the first half with 13 points on four of nine shooting, but he connected on just two of his 11 field-goal attempts over the last two quarters of Friday's game for five points. It was his lowest scoring output of the playoffs since his 15-point performance against the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cavaliers will need a better version of Mitchell for Game 7 on Sunday, with the winner of that game advancing to the ECF to face the Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 133 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 133 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 133 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More