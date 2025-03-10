Donovan Mitchell News: Struggles with shot in win

Mitchell chipped in 15 points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 win over the Bucks.

Mitchell saw the end of his four-game streak putting up 24 or more points, but perhaps the most worrisome outcome of Sunday's outing is the fact that he shot the ball very poorly. He might be averaging 25.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 boards per game since the end of the All-Star break, but the efficiency is trending in the wrong direction. Over that nine-game stretch, he's making just 43.6 percent of his shots from the field and 34.3 percent of his three-point attempts.