Donovan Mitchell News: Struggles with shot Tuesday
Mitchell recorded 19 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 victory over Milwaukee.
Mitchell posted a loaded line across the board, but his shooting numbers were poor, and the fact that he made 10 of his 13 shots from the charity stripe salvaged his scoring line a bit. This outing also snapped a three-game run in which Mitchell had scored at least 24 points each time, but he's still posting solid numbers since returning from a four-game absence due to a right groin strain. He's averaging 23.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in six outings since coming back from the injury.
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