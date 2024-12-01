Donovan Mitchell News: Takes over in fourth quarter in win

Mitchell supplied 35 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-111 victory over the Celtics.

Mitchell came up huge for the Cavaliers in Sunday's narrow win over the Celtics, scoring 20 of his game-high 35 points in the fourth quarter and making each of his six field-goal attempts in the final period. It was a much-needed bounce-back effort for Mitchell, who scored just 12 points in Friday's loss to the Hawks and was shooting just 40.4 percent from the field in his last five games. The star guard would appear to have a good chance of building off Sunday's performance in Tuesday's game at home against the 2-16 Wizards, a team allowing the second-most points per game (123.1) in the league this year.