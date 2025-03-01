Donovan Mitchell News: Takes over with 41-point effort

Mitchell finished Friday's 123-116 win over the Celtics with 41 points (13-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Mitchell came into this game well rested since he only logged 23 minutes in a blowout win over the Magic on Feb. 25. He responded by notching his best scoring output of the campaign -- and in a game where the Cavs needed him the most. Excluding that aforementioned game against the Magic, Mitchell has scored at least 21 points in eight contests in a row and should continue to operate as the Cavs' primary offensive weapon. He's averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game since the beginning of February.