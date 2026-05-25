Donovan Mitchell News: Valiant effort in Game 4 loss
Mitchell produced 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Mitchell put together his best game of the series, which included a postseason-high five treys to lead the Cavs in scoring. However, it wasn't nearly enough to fend off the Knicks, who will advance to the NBA Finals following a four-game sweep. Mitchell averaged 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals in the Eastern Conference Finals.
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