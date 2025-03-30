Donovan Mitchell News: Well-rounded outing in victory

Mitchell closed Sunday's 127-122 win over the Clippers with 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 37 minutes.

Mitchell did it all in Sunday's victory, leading all Cavaliers in steals while recording team-high-tying rebound and assists totals and finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points. Mitchell tied a season high in steals, a mark he has accomplished on four occasions. He has now recorded a double-double in four contests, his first since Feb. 4.