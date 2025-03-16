Donovan Mitchell News: Will play Sunday

Mitchell (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic, NBA reporter Danny Cunningham reports.

After missing two games due to a groin issue, Mitchell will return to action Sunday. However, Cleveland will be without Evan Mobley (foot). Before the injury, Mitchell scored at least 20 points in 10 of his previous 11 appearances, averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 31.3 minutes during that stretch.