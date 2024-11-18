Donovan Mitchell News: Will play versus Boston

Mitchell (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Boston.

As expected, Mitchell will look to lead the undefeated Cavaliers against the reigning champion Celtics on Tuesday after resting during Sunday's win over the Hornets. Over his last 12 appearances, the All-Star guard has averaged 25.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.