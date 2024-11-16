Donovan Mitchell News: Will rest Sunday

Mitchell (rest) won't play Sunday against the Hornets.

The undefeated Cavaliers will give Mitchell some much-needed rest, as he has played every game this season while averaging 31.1 minutes per game. He's been excellent, though, putting up 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Mitchell's next chance to play will come against the Celtics on Tuesday, and Caris LeVert could be an option to take his place in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Charlotte.