Donovan Williams Injury: Out with undisclosed issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Williams (undisclosed) didn't play in Sunday's 121-118 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

The 24-year-old swingman is contending with an undisclosed issue, meaning it's unknown whether he's facing a short-term or lengthy stay on the sidelines. In the meantime, Williams can be viewed as day-to-day unless the Austin Spurs shed more light on his health.

