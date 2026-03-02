Donovan Williams Injury: Out with undisclosed issue
Williams (undisclosed) didn't play in Sunday's 121-118 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
The 24-year-old swingman is contending with an undisclosed issue, meaning it's unknown whether he's facing a short-term or lengthy stay on the sidelines. In the meantime, Williams can be viewed as day-to-day unless the Austin Spurs shed more light on his health.
Donovan Williams
Free Agent
